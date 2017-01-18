MidMichigan Medical Center Alpena’s ER Has New Renovations Thanks to Besser Foundation

The Emergency Department at MidMichigan Medical Center Alpena has some new and improved renovations thanks to generous donations from the community.

Reporter, Star Connor has more on this wonderful story.

Thanks to the Besser Foundation more renovations of the Emergency Department at the Medical Center in Alpena have been updated. The foundation presented $125,000 to MidMichigan Medical Center Alpena to complete their pledge in assisting.

“About 2 years ago we underwent a renovation of the Emergency Department, a well needed renovation in the Emergency Department and the Besser Foundation stepped to the plate once again as they do with any major project and they pledged $375,000 to the Emergency Department. The really cool thing about that too, is they did a match for that too. Anybody that gave, was also matched with that funding,” Fund Development Director, Ann Diamond said.

The 7.5 million dollar renovation project started back in 2014 and was completed in fall of 2016. Diamond said the change was much needed.

“The Emergency Department was in dire need of repair and renovations. Now we’ve got all new private rooms, and new equipment, a new layout, and the Besser Foundation recently paid their last installment to their pledge. We’re just really proud with the folks of Besser Foundation. They are so generous, not just with the hospital, but with many institutions in our community,” she added.

The donations made are just a few that the community has given to the hospital in the past. Diamond said that she would like all of the donors to know that their generosity will stay at MidMichigan Medical Center Alpena.

“You know, I’ve got the best job in the world. It’s just so heartwarming to be able to not only make the hospital a better place, but also work with donors that are so generous giving their hard earned money to foundations and institutions, and to make the community a better place for everybody. It’s just very heartwarming to know that people are that invested in our community, and care that much. With our affiliation with MidMichigan Health it’s been outstanding.

We just want to ensure donors that the money that’s raised at the Alpena hospital stays and will be used at the hospital,” Diamond said.

For WBKB News in Alpena, I’m Star Connor.