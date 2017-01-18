MidMichigan Medical Center- Alpena Recognized for Excellence

The MidMichigan Medical Center of Alpena has been recognized once again for its excellence.

The Medical Center has made the Becker’s Hospital Review 2017 list of 100 Great Community Hospitals. According to the review, the rewarded hospitals are recognized for quality, patient satisfaction, and overall excellence.

The hospitals honored play a key role in their communities as the centerpiece for healthcare. President of the Medical Center, Karmon Bjella says, “It’s an honor to see that our dedication to promoting good health has been recognized by a respected organization such as Becker’s hospital review”.

The review selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of key awards, rankings, and certifications, in addition to the hospital’s reputation for leadership and innovation.