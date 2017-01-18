MidMichigan Medical Center Alpena Cancer Center Receiving Upgrades Thanks to the Holiday Appeal Raffle

More than $13,700 was raised from the 2016 annual Holiday Appeal for MidMichigan Medical Center Alpena.

Here’s a look at that story.

Thanks to the community, the MidMichigan Cancer Center, and the Medical Center Emergency Department will be getting some new upgrades, and renovations.

It’s been over 16 years since the Cancer Center has seen renovations, and thanks to the Merry & Bright raffle change is going to come.

“This fall, or this winter we had a raffle with the Auxiliary and we raffled off some baskets and a beautiful necklace donated, and we raised $4,650 with that raffle and half of it went to the Development Council which funded part of the Cancer Center project and part of it went to the Auxiliary and they are paying off their Emergency Department pledge so we were really happy with the success of the raffle and it was really a fun time also,” Development Director, Ann Diamond said.

Some changes that are being made includes state–of–the–art cancer equipment for those receiving radiation therapy, as well as patient enhancements, such as heated chairs and personal entertainment systems for those receiving chemotherapy infusions.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on here. We’re expanding the Cancer Center a little bit. The chemotherapy area, we will be looking at new equipment believe it or not the Cancer Center is about 16 years old. A new linear accelerator, a stimulator, a things like that, that are well needed,” She added.

As for the help and support of the community, Diamond said thank you.

“We’ve serviced so many patients, and we want to remain ‘state of the art’ and with our affiliation with the University of Michigan that’s going to happen. It will take kind of a process; this is a work in progress. We’re doing the chemotherapy areas now, we’ll see the new linear accelerators this year, but it really is heartwarming and really wonderful to see the community be involved and support it also,” Diamond said.

In Alpena for WBKB News, I’m Star Connor.

If you would like to donate, contact the Development Office at 989-356-7738 or visit www.midmichigan.org/donations.