MidMichigan Family Medicine Office – Alpena Offers Walk-In Service

MidMichigan Family Medicine Office says walk–in’s are now welcome.

As of Tuesday, January 3rd, MidMichigan Family Medicine Office will allow existing patients and community members to walk right into their office, for minor ailments, and non–life threatening injuries. MidMichigan says, the walk–in service is in response to community demand.

Family Medicine, formerly known as Alpena Medical Arts, is located on 211 Long Rapids road. The walk–in service will be available to the community Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 4:45 pm.

Family Medicine would like to make a note that this service is not for ongoing, chronic medical issues, but is meant to be a quick fix for those who are unable to get in touch with their primary care doctors that day.