Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Urges Michiganders to Weatherize Homes

October is Weatherization month in Michigan as residents begin to gear up for winter. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advises folks to look to where they can save money by saving on energy. So far, 1,500 have been weatherized through the Michigan Weatherization Assistance Program. This program is intended for low income homes but all residents are urged to check through their homes and get things ready for the cold winter ahead… To learn how to get assistance for weatherizing your home, contact the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency.