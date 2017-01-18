Michigan Convoys Rally Together to Help With Donations for South Midwest Wildfires (GRAPHIC)

A group of truckers from Alpena, and Rogers City and other Michigan locations have decided to step up donating items to rebuild farms that have be lost in the recent wildfires.

We warn you some images may be heartbreaking and disturbing.

If you asked farmers and ranchers in states like Texas, Kansas, or Oklahoma, they’d call the recent wildfires ‘their Katrina.’ Wildfires across the country have destroyed over 2 million acres, killing livestock and ranchers in its path.

A group of truckers from the state of Michigan and other locations including Ohio, and Wyoming have joined forces to travel to some of the most damaged areas to donate hay, milk for calves who have lot their mothers, food, personal items and more.

The Alpena County Horseman’s Club reached out to the Tractor Supply Store in town and revealed that a Michigan Convoy group was started to help with the relief effort.

“It all started with the Alpena County Horseman’s Club, which I’m a member of that wanted to do a donation. I got that money donation and then went to the local Tractor Supply Store and explained myself, and nobody had a clue as to what was going on. I filled them in, I showed them pictures, that I had on my phone and they were all for it. And then I thought, if they don’t know, who else doesn’t know. By the power of Facebook, which is really how it all started, because that’s how I saw it, I started putting feeds out, and people started responding to it. Then I thought, if people are ready to give, and willing to give like they have been in other cities, I think we should do this,” Coordinator, Terra Koss said.

A group of 4–H kids out of Meade Kansas have started to care for orphaned calves.

“These 4–H kids have done a great thing by taking on the responsibility of taking care of orphaned calves. As of right now they are caring for 80 plus calves. They are in desperate need of milk replacer, calf starter, really the milk replacer. One bag of milk replacer feeds a calf for one week,” she added.

Convoy traveler, Amber Smith said her truck would be leaving West Branch next Friday.

“It’s going to be hard, we’re taking our daughter, and niece with us for them to help, and it’s a good eye opener for them. It will show them how hard our farmers really work, and for truck drivers to get food from one point to another. No food, no farms, no farms, no food,” Smith explained.

Friends with Michigan convoy truckers; Daisy Delaney said she decided to make the emotional journey from Wyoming to Kansas to see what she could do after hearing about the largest wildfire in the South Midwest.

“The fire, just to give you an idea was moving at times 70 mph. Ashland had two fires, one on the Westside, and one on the Southside, and at one point the winds had change bringing the fires together 41 miles across. It was a force they couldn’t fight,” Delaney said.

Delaney said it’s the small farmers, and independent people who need shout out’s too for their efforts.

“Those are the unsung heroes, of America,” Delaney added.

For WBKB news, in Alpena, I’m Star Connor.