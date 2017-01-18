MI Social Media Day

It’s something that we’re all familiar with and probably consumes most of our time- social media! Whether you’re using a phone, computer, or tablet…chances are you’re on one of many social media websites.

From double tapping a picture to liking a status and even clicking the retweet button, social media is a big part of our personal lives. It’s also a useful tool for businesses and organizations

When it comes to exactly how much of our time is consumed by social media? Most would say quite a lot. Although time consuming, it’s one of those things that you can live with, but may have a difficult time living without it.