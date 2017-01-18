Meeting Wednesday for 10th Grade Students Interested in Early College

Early College Coordinator, Lee Fitzpatrick wants to remind 10th grade students that an Early College meeting will be held this Wednesday, February 22nd at 7 pm.

This meeting will be held for those who are still interested in learning more about Early College.

Following Wednesdays meeting, there will be an application process starting on Thursday, February 23rd which ends march 22nd.

The application packets can be picked up during school days at Alpena High School in D and E house.

Interviews and placement testing are required and will be scheduled when the applications are returned and completed.

Fitzpatrick said if you can’t make Wednesday’s meeting but would like more information on Early College please contact the department at 989–358–5043.