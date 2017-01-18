Meet Amber Hess: Write-in Candidate for Alpena City Council.

Write in candidate for Alpena City Council, Amber Hess, held a meet and greet at the Black Sheep Pub. Hess has been a part of the Alpena community her whole life. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1992 and then went on to the University of Michigan to get her bachelor of arts, and western Michigan university to get her secondary teaching certification. After college she returned home to Alpena and got involved in many parts of the community, including becoming a member of the Alpena Chamber of Commerce and a board member for the Susan Lane Foundation.