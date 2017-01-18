Man in Custody After Threatening a Lewiston Woman with a Gun

A man is in custody after police say he threatened a Lewiston woman with a gun.

According to the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department they received a phone call Wednesday night from the victim, claiming that a man with a pistol, outside a Lewiston gas station, had threatened her.

Upon arrival to the scene, it was determined that the suspect had fled the scene after the 911 call was place. The suspect was located the day after in the Bay City area, where he was placed in custody by the Bay City Police Department.

As of right now the suspect has been transported back to the Montmorency County Jail. He is facing charges of felonious assault, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident does remain under investigation.