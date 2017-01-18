Long Time Pied Piper Student Receives Diploma

After 23 years of hard work and dedication, Pied Piper School awarded their 2017 graduate Brian Psenski with his diploma today.

Students, staff, family and friends gathered for the special day, with speeches from past principals Brian Wilmot and Susan Grulke. Brian started his education with Pied Piper at the age of 3, and at the age of 26, he says goodbye to this chapter of his life, as he prepares to move on to the next phase. A large part of making sure students are successful upon graduation is coming up with individualized plans early on in the students education.

“Starting at an adolescent age, we have asked Brian what are his goals, where does he want to live, what career does he want to have? And we shaped his programming at Pied Piper for him to achieve those goals.”

Throughout the years, Brian has taken a leadership role among students. As one of the older students in the classroom, teachers and staff watched him help and guide others along the way, teaching many students with his willingness to learn, kindness and enthusiasm. Pied Piper principal says when it comes to Brian’s leadership, it is not limited to just the students.

“I would like to say, thank you Brian. As much as here at the school we work to provide education and prepare him for that first day after he leaves Pied Piper, I’d like to say thank you for the gift he’s given me. I think through our time together we learned just as much from him as he from us. And that’s been a privilege and an honor to work with him,” says principal Scott Reynolds.

After Brian was awarded with his diploma, he took a moment to share a few words about the people he met and grew to love throughout the years he spent at the school. Brian also mentioned several other students by name, telling them how much he loved them and wished the best for them.