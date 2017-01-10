Local Support Groups For Grieving Souls

If you or someone you know is having a tough time dealing with the death of a loved one, Hospice of Michigan has programs in Alpena and Hillman that might benefit those grieving individuals.

“Living On” is an ongoing program that meets the second Tuesday of each month. From 2:30-3:30, members will have a safe and supportive environment to express their feelings and better understand the grieving process, at the Hospice Office in Alpena.

The same program is available on the fourth Tuesday of every month at Pleasant Valley Free Methodist Church in Hillman, from 1:00-2:30 pm. In addition, a weekly program called “Journey Through grief” will be held at the Hospice Office in Alpena from 2:00-3:30 starting February 6th. And last but not least, a special Valentine’s Day grief session will be held at the office on Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00 am.

These programs are available to members of the community free of charge, but registration is necessary to take part. To register, call 989–358–4295.

Hospice of Michigan is a nationally recognized leader in end–of–life care, caring for nearly 1,800 patients each day.