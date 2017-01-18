Local Students Wrap Up 30 Days of Peace With Art Collections

Wrapping up the 11th Annual 30 Days of Peace, local students from each school had a message. Showing off their creative and artistic styles, students presented projects of what peace means to them.

“It means a lot and it should mean a lot to the entire community, and to our government that the kids are interested enough to enter a project that takes quite a bit of thought and talent and time to make it great in what they are doing,” Mayor Matt Waligora said.

Mayor Waligora ended the contest with a special message to all of the winners, and attendees.

“My words to them were based on don’t let the project end now. So you did the project to continue to pass the word and share that mentality of peace in our community and world,” he added.

Waligora also mentioned what peace meant to him.

“Working together to resolve our issues on some other level then violence and arguing,” he said.

30 Days of Peace began on September 11th. The annual event is held each year in the community and features music, seminars, prayers, and contests.