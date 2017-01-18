Local Schools Pull Together to Raise Funds for Elementary School in Texas

Wanting to help in anyway they can, some Alpena schools are coming together to help one elementary school hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

Students from Guess Elementary School in Beaumont, Texas will be returning to class with new school supplies thanks to Wilson Elementary, Besser Elementary, Thunder Bay Junior High, and other Alpena schools and community members.

“That’s really what Americans are all about, supporting one another because it brings us together, we want to help. This was an avenue way up here in northern Michigan to help support students,” Besser Elementary Principal, Eric Cardwell said.

Besides collecting school supplies for Guess Elementary, Alpena schools managed to raise over 800 dollars in only two days with a penny wars challenge, and collect tons of toothpaste and toothbrush with another fundraiser.

“One of the things that we’re working on at Thunder Bay Junior High is being ‘better together than we are apart.’ this was one way that we could join together in a different part of our nation to support and help them,” Student Council Advisor, Brenda Rost said.

One drop off location includes Wilson Elementary.

“We’re a great drop off location, anybody out there…students, parents, grandparents that want to contribute we’re there. If community members want to drop off things to the school they can do that as well,” Wilson Elementary Principa, Lisa Hilberg said.

If you would like to get involved with the efforts and donate to Guess Elementary in Texas, please contact any Alpena schools to see if they are helping with the fundraiser.