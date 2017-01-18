Local Junior High School Gets Fit with Project Healthy School Program

It was a busy afternoon at Thunder Bay Junior High in Alpena. As students marched into the gymnasium, they were greeted with pump-up tunes and several Alpena High School Students. The Junior High and High School students were celebrating Project Healthy School, an assembly featuring Alpena High students showcasing their excitement and talents in athleticism and health. Football players did drills, soccer players juggled, Gymnast’s tumbled, Volleyball players played, and hula hoopers hooped. The goal was to inspire and promote a healthy lifestyle to the youngster. With so many screens and junk food, the education for the Junior High students was critical to establishing a healthy lifestyle. Mike Beiermeister reports…