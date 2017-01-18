Local Girl Scouts Create a Metal Tree Fundraiser

The Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore will kick off their fundraising season in efforts to replace their roof at Camp Woodlands.

The girls along with their camp advisors are coming up with creative ways to get the community involved by allowing them to sponsor a branch on their medal tree that will be placed inside the future renovated camp.

“The tree will eventually be put out at camp and it will be displayed with the branches. It will be a type of wood and the leaves are going to be medal. They will be in the shape of a medal leaf and they will hang from those branches. Once it’s up there it should be a reminder that all these people cared enough to put a roof over that building,” Fundraiser Chair, Donna Precord said.

The camp is over 60 years old. The tree is just one of many fundraisers the scouts will work on. If you would like to sponsor a leaf and add your name to the future medal tree, contact Donna Precord 989–354–5590.