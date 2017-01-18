Local Food Pantry Temporarily Closed

The St. Vincent De Paul Emergency Food Pantry will be temporarily closed, making room to help more families. The closure is due to construction that is taking place to re–locate the current food pantry.

It won’t affect the thrift store or any other services.

“We’re actually going to be closing the food pantry itself and moving to the other side of the building,” said Sherri Allen, store manager. With this change, the food pantry hopes to provide more privacy and convenience to visitors by making it bigger, better, and easier to access. Despite the temporary closing, those in need of food will not be forgotten.

“We are an emergency food pantry we have a number that you can call if you are in true need for food, we will actually come in and do a home visit for you and we will bring you food,” said Allen. That number is 989–884–1341. The construction is expected to last for the next 2–3 weeks.