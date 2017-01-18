Local Elementary Kids Make ROV’s to Learn About Their Sanctuary

In honor of national ‘Get Into Your Sanctuary Day,’ students in Alpena spent hours at Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary creating ‘Remotely Operated Vechicles.”

“It’s hard work, but after you do it you feel like you really accomplish something and make something good,” Hayden Bacchus said.

And that’s just what these students did. Over the course of two days local elementary school students went to work challenging themselves to make ‘Angel Fish Remotely Operated Vehicles.’

During their building camp each student learned how to build an under water vehicle from scratch…

“They do all of the wiring, they build all of their frames, they put tools on them and then they practicing piling and then they take them home,” Education Coordinator, Sarah Waters said.

Besides seeing their creations come to life and actually work inside of a pool each student revealed their favorite part of the camp.

“I liked working with ‘pvc’ pipes,” student Kaitlyn Farley said.

Managing to get ROV’s to work was essential so that the students could use their under water vehicle in Lake Huron in the future.

“I think it helps connect them to their environment even though it’s technology. They about how robots are used to investigate underwater,” Waters added.