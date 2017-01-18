Local Author Hosts Book Signing in Alpena

If you love a good book, tomorrow you can pick up one or more and meet the local author behind it all.

The novel Treason is a thriller about the kidnapping of a female president’s four adult children, as an attempt to get her to resign.

Treason is the sequel to a previous novel written by Douglas Ewan Cameron, called Wings of a Butterfly. Both novels are unique pieces of work.

“This one’s really different of the fact that it takes place in four different places there have to be involved different teams of people secret service so there’s no main character,” said Cameron.

Cameron’s other novels range from a variety of genres including children’s, young adult, and even mysteries. Plus most take place and make references to our community.

Tomorrow you’ll get a chance to get your copy and meet the master behind it all.

“I’ll be signing books not only treason but I’ll have all my other ten books there and I’ll be signing those talking to people about them answering questions or whatever just trying to get people interested in my work,” said Cameron.

Cameron is looking forward to the support of a community that he loves so much. The book signing will take place tomorrow at “Turn the Page Bookstore” located in the Thunderbay Shopping Center near Neimans.