Local Alpena Woman Celebrates a Century of Life

Edna Hayes was born on July 8th, in 1917. Over the weekend, family, friends, and caregivers gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday.

It’s a blessing, and it was a long journey. In her early life Edna was born one of six children. Her family lived on a farm, which explains her love for outdoors now. As an adult, she married and gave birth to her two sons, Frank and Charles.

When she was 46 her husband died. Hayes stepped up and began working at a store called McCorys. She later retired, living off of her savings and social security.

Hayes lived alone up until 1993, when she came to Tendercare. Now after a life of working, she finally gets to relax.

She loves music, enjoying the outdoors, gardening, bingo, and even card games. She didn’t expect to have such a long life, but here at Tendercare she’s continuing to make the most of it.