Local 10-Year-Old Donates Birthday Money and Food to Salvation Army

“I’m glad that they have the money and not me,” Potter said.

Those are the words of 10-year–old Caleb Potter. What started as something years ago in his family has blossomed into something Potter wants to continue to do with his future.

“I said: ‘mom can I give money to a charity instead of getting presents this year, and she said sure if that’s what you want to do,’” Potter said.

Influenced by giving, Potter remembered helping those in need since he was a small child. With his birthday wish Potter was able to add cakes, spaghetti, salad dressing, canned food goods, and nearly $100 in cash to the Salvation Army’s pantry collection.

Salvation Army Captain, Amy Cedervall said the donation is dear to her heart. Potter hopes that his service will influence more people to share the love of giving.