Lincoln Elementary Kids Get A Lesson In Towing

Pre–K students at Lincoln Elementary braved the cold and snow today to get an inside look at how tow trucks work…

With help from Jerome’s Towing, the young students got a look at the ins and outs of the tow truck, and even got the chance to push the levers to watch the lift go up.

Kids at the school have been studying building, roads and traffic signs over the past month, when one inquisitive student wondered what a tow sign was, so they got a first hand look at what it meant.

The day proved to be a wonderful learning lesson for the kids who “oo’d” and “ah’d” at the big machine.