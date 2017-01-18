Limited Tickets Now Available for 7th Annual Grub Crawl

The event gets more popular every year, and this year, the 7th annual grub crawl is back bigger and better!

Tickets are now available for the 7th annual event. This year will feature new locations, a sports theme, and a few surprises. There will be 12 participating locations, three vans for transportation, optional activities, and a sports themed costume contest. Free cab rides will also be provided at the end of the night.

Some of the participating locations include 19th Hole, Courtyard Restaurant, Latitudes Tavern and more! There will be appetizers and drink specials at all locations for each participant. Grub crawlers will have from 5:30pm-10pm to collect stickers from all locations. They can enter their completed boards by 10pm for a chance to win great prizes.

Winners will be announced later that night through Facebook live. The event doesn’t take place until September 14th, but you can get your tickets now.

Stop by the Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce to get yours for $20 each. Prices will go up to $25 beginning September 7th. There are a limited number of tickets available, so don’t wait too long! For more information contact the chamber at 989–354–4181.