Ladies Across the State of Michigan Compete in the Miss Sunrise Side and Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen Pageant

The Miss Sunrise Side and the Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen competitions are wrapping up at this hour. WBKB News was able to catch a sneak peek into what the ladies would offer the judges and their audience.

The competition was held at Alcona High School where 10 young women fought for their chance to shine and win the title of Miss Sunrise Side. 8 girls competed for the Miss Sunrise Side Outstanding Teen title. At Friday night’s dress rehearsal each lady showcased their talent skills, as well as their speeches.

Current Miss Sunrise Side, Kathleen Kramer said she’s excited about handing over her crown to a talented young lady. She also said she is proud of the pageant being an open pageant this year.

“It feels really good. The girls I think, are overall excited. They’re incredibility intelligent. I think the most unique part of the program this year, is that we became an open pageant, so these are girls coming from all over the state to compete and it’s really exciting. I think that the atmosphere is going to be fun. The theme this year is ‘Honoring Our Veterans, and Our Military Personnel,’ so I think we are all really excited to be able to do that as well,” Kramer said.

Tonight’s lucky winner of the Miss Sunrise Side title will receive $1,000 in scholarship funds for her future education. The winner will also receive a full year scholarship to Alpena Community College.

Each winner will also have her chance to compete for the Miss Michigan and Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen titles this summer.

WBKB News will have the winner details tomorrow night.