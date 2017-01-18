Kindergarten Roundup Sessions Being Held at Alcona Community Schools

Beginning on March 15th Alcona Community Schools will be inviting parents of children that are preparing to go to school for the annual kindergarten roundup session.

Parents that have a child turning 5 years old by the fall are welcome to attend. The session is being held to help parents prep their child for their future education.

The session will also allow kindergarten teachers to examine the new students to see how they interact and use their social skills.

“It’s important for the parents to kind of get a sense of what kindergarten is going to be like. If you’re a first time mom whose having their child go to kindergarten and then also for the parents that have had many kids go to kindergarten, it’s kind of to reassure them and re introduce them (parents) who the teachers are, who’s going to be watching their kids and watching them grow, and educating them so it kind of reassures them and also to just get them ready to start thinking about kindergarten.” Kindergarten teacher Lorrie Mongeau said.

There will be two sessions for parents and their children to attend on march 15th. One session starts at 8:30 am the other session will be held at 12:30 pm.

You can register for the kindergarten roundup by contacting Alcona Elementary School at 989–736–8146.