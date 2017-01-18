Kids Enjoy a Free Day of Fishing at Culligan Plaza

Many people are enjoying the 10-day Brown Trout Festival! But today, kids in the community celebrated their own version of the festival with an exclusive fishing day.

Culligan Plaza was filled with eager kids, hopeful parents, and 400 fish swarming throughout the fountain For over 20 years Alpena’s Optimist Club has hosted the free fishing day exclusively for kids. The event gave children the opportunity to go fishing in a safe and fun environment, and hopefully develop a love for fishing early on. Plus,

Just like the Brown Trout Festival…they had a chance to catch the Big Brownie. This year’s winner was seven-year-old Benalli Gabara of Alpena. If you missed out on this year’s Kids Fishing Day, the event will take place again next year.