Kelsi Barrie’s alleged murderer awaits results from competency exam

69–year–old Alpena resident Harold Morgan, who is alleged to have murdered his niece Kelsi Barrie back in August, awaits results from a criminal responsibility and competency exam to determine his sanity.

Police found the 20–year–old Hillman woman stabbed and strangled to death on the night of august 23rd in a home in Rust Township. After a brief investigation, the victim’s uncle Harold Morgan was identified as a lead suspect. Morgan was arrested later that night and charged with felony open murder for the death of Kelsi Barrie. During a status conference on September 8th Morgan’s attorney filed a motion for the evaluations, which are to be completed by the state forensic center. Court officials have denied Morgan bond because he is perceived as being a danger to the public, and a status conference is scheduled for December.