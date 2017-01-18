Jury Selected in Trial for Man Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct, Dennis Liske

It was opening day in Alpena Circuit Court for the trial of 67–year–old Dennis Albert Liske. Liske who has been charged with sexual conduct in the 2nd degree sat in silence as jury selection began for his case.

One by one Judge Mack along with Prosecutor, Ed Black, and Liske’s lawyer, Dan White questioned citizens to see who would be fit for the trial. Before selecting 12 people to determine Liske’s fate, Liske’s lawyer, called out names of possible witnesses who would be involved with the trial.

Judge Mack went over the rule while Ed Black questioned possible jury candidates. At least 15 people we’re let go before a final jury was selected around 11:30 am.

“You’re excused,” were the words Judge Mack uttered to citizens he decided to let go.

Some issues while selecting a jury included the fact that over a dozen called to duty knew Liske. Some admitted that they would have a difficult time and felt uncomfortable with the facts of the case.

“So again we haven’t given the specifics of the case. But if you’re having difficulty of the subject matter or if you think it will cause you not to be able to sit on the jury to a certain attempt to be able to listen to the judge’s obstructions and only consider the evidence that he obstructs you to consider?” Prosecuting Attorney, Ed Black questioned to the jury.

Opening statements finally started around 1 pm. Liske was charged with a single count of criminal sexual conduct in the 2nd degree stemming back from an incident involving his now 13–year–old granddaughter.

She was 12 back in January when she claimed Liske inappropriately touched her chest at his home. Liske pleaded not guilty to the charge. The trial has been set to last 3 days.

