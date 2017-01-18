Jump With Jill Comes To Alpena

Students at Ella White Elementary were in for a real treat as they headed into the gym Tuesday morning. A healthy treat that is.

Jump with Jill, the world’s only rock n’ roll nutrition show, teaches students across the country about nutrition through music and dance.The performance features Jill, the energetic and quirky lead singer and her DJ Slick Nick. The duo teaches kids catchy songs and get them jumping on their feet, while teaching them important facts about daily nutrition.

“We teach kids that they only get one body for their entire life. So it’s their job to respect their body by making healthy food choices. Because, this isn’t just anybody’s body, this is my body,” Jill says.

With songs like ‘Nature’s Candy’, and characters like Calcium, a blinged-out milk jug, Jill brought the students a fun and exciting perspective on healthy habits that kids of all ages could relate to. Jill says getting the kids moving around and singing along helps them to remember what they learned, so they can take some of these nutrition tips home with them.

Jill added, “our show is kinesthetic; it’s interactive. They are singing and dancing with us. So these songs really get engrained in their heads, and they leave the show really inspired and excited to tell their families all about their healthy choices.”

The students learned about the difference between food that gives them good energy and junk food, the importance and deliciousness of fruits and vegetables, and even got a lesson on the sugar content in sodas and juices, which is way more than is good for a strong healthy body.

Jump With Jill’s detour to Alpena was made possible by Michigan dairy farmer Dave Tolan, and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan. This group of Michigan dairy farmers wants children to know the facts when it comes to healthy eating and exercise, because let’s face it, we only have one body.