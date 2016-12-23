John Van Wagoner Deemed Effective Superintendent

Alpena Public Schools has an effective new superintendent, according to the Alpena Board of Education.

Following just four months in the position of superintendent, John Van Wagoner has been determined an effective leader with a performance evaluation.

The evaluation took place during a closed session meeting of the Alpena Board of Education, during which they scored the superintendent effective based upon over thirty different areas of professional practice, including governance and board relations among others.

Van Wagoner’s plan for the near future involves working with officials across the district to continue to improve things like professional development, technology upgrades, as well as connecting with the business community.