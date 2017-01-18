Job Shadowing For Alpena Public School Students

Choosing a career path is a decision of great importance. It determines where you will work, often what you will study in college, and ultimately what you will spend the rest of your life doing.

That’s why the Alpena Chamber of Commerce has worked with Alpena Public Schools and area businesses to start showing students the workplace so they can make that decision with direct, first–hand experience.

As part of its Educational Obtainment Workforce Development Initiative, the chamber and schools took it upon themselves to connect students with local professionals for job shadowing, and career advice.

While job shadowing, the student will be given the hard facts: how much they can expect to make, what the day–to–day consists of; things that will really open their eyes to the reality of each job.

Students created a list of jobs they were interested in, including chiropractic and massage, a nutritionist, interior design, electrician, chemistry and more. And with this info, the chamber reached out to local business owners to arrange job shadowing.

Krawczak says the results have been positive.

In addition to these arrangements in the works, high school students also have an hour long advisory period once a week to help them work through this decision. This time is used to address career preparedness, with topics such as how to create a resume, the job search and what that’s like, and more.