Inspiring 12-Year-Old Gives Back

Twelve-year-old Wesley Elliott is the only person in the Alpena area to be involved with Raising Men Lawn Care Services. The organization started in Huntsville, Alabama and was created to promote community awareness. The program is a platform for kids to give back to those who are in need by mowing and raking lawns. Young Wesley starts his days early in the hot summer sun, traveling in his family car with his father Leo. Simply by cutting lawns Wesley has touched the lives of those in need, and has unexpectedly found great joy in helping others.