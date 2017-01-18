Immanuel Lutheran School Raises Over $700 for Options Pregnancy Center in Penny Wars

Students at Immanuel Lutheran School got a little creative today; taking a page from the famous film, ‘Star Wars,’ Preschoolers through 8th graders decided to have penny wars to help raise funds for the Options Pregnancy Center.

Honoring ‘sanctity of life’ the students decided to pick one organization in the community of Alpena to help out. The Immanuel Lutheran students were able to raise over $700 in just a week in the half.

The war was based off points. Pennies and dollar bills were positive points, as silver coins were negative points.

Immanuel Lutheran teacher, Alexandra Frisco said the students were extremely excited to raise money for a great cause.

“They were very excited, especially when we challenged them to bring in things that they find in their house and that they actually get to make an impact and see it. A lot of times chapel offerings go somewhere in another country or some are across the nation and this time they could actually see it happen in Alpena,” Frisco said.

Frisco said she wanted students to learn that a person is a person no matter how small. The kindergarten class won the penny war, gaining over 14,000 points.

The class will receive a pizza party for winning the most points.