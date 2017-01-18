Ice Fest 2017 Being Brought Back to Life Benefiting Thunder Bay Trails Association & Northern Lights Arena

On February 3rd and 4th Northern Lights Arena will be hosting the 2017 Ice Fest.

The 2 day indoor and outdoor event will feature activities like ice skating, corn hole, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, and more. The event will benefit the Northern Lights Arena, and the Thunder Bay Trails Association.

President of the Thunder Bay Trails Association, Thomas Dowd said the Ice Fest is being brought back to life, and will help promote efforts to keep the trails in Northeast Michigan alive, as well as Northern Lights Arena.

“It’s an awareness thing for Thunder Bay Trails and also a membership drive. We’re always trying to boost our membership because all those membership dollars go into purchasing grooming equipment not only just for the winter time grooming but we’re out there in the summer time clearing blow downs and dead trees off the trails so it can be enjoyed by walkers, and hikers, and mountain bikers and skiers so we want to get more volunteers and people active in helping maintain the trails. There’s some work being done down at Rockport that will hopefully happen in the spring. We’re working with the DNR in some of these things so yeah just trying to bring more awareness of Thunder Bay Trails and what we’re doing for the community,” Dowd said.

If you would like to attend the 2017 Ice Fest, buttons can be purchased at the Harbor Side Cycle and Sport Store, as well as Northern Lights Arena. The arena opened in 2003, and was the first indoor ice arena built in Northeast Michigan.