Hubbard Lake Woman Killed In Rollover Crash

A Hubbard Lake woman is dead after a roll over accident on Hubbard Lake Road near Scott Road, last night.



At approximately 8:44 pm, Michigan State Police troopers from the Alpena Post were dispatched to a report of a single car accident.



Once on scene troopers found the driver, 56-year-old Vickie Bilbrey of Hubbard Lake dead as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, Police say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.



The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle had been driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Hubbard Lake road, when it left the roadway to the east, and overturned multiple times.



The passenger, a 48-year-old Hubbard Lake man was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center- Alpena for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the passenger was wearing a seat belt.



Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.



The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.