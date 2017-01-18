Hospice of MI Seeks More Volunteers

The Hospice of Michigan plays a valuable role in the community. To continue their efforts more volunteers are needed.

The Hospice of Michigan is a non-profit agency known for offering comfort and peace to patients and they’re loved ones. This mission is accomplished through the help of volunteers.

“I think its company, very many are in facilities and its nice to have someone come in and give them direct attention for an hour or more,” said Maggie Michaud, HOM volunteer.

Maggie Michaud has been a volunteer with the Hospice of Michigan for 15 years. After her own father passed away under hospice care, she felt the need to donate her time to hospice patients.

“Sometimes I’ve read to patients, sometimes I sit and be quiet, or I’ll just talk, depending on the condition of the patient…and the volunteers can be a big help with that because you can’t be with everybody all the time,” said Michaud.

Volunteers are scheduled to meet with patients, sit vigils, help with grief support, fundraisers and even spiritual care. In order to become a volunteer, you must complete hospice care training. An upcoming training session for new volunteers will take place on Thursday, July 20th in Alpena.

“Ultimately I think that visiting patients and being with them especially sitting with them at the end of their lives is a privilege. Its equally a privilege to help a patient leave this life as it would be to have a child born into it,” explained Michaud.

For more details on volunteering with the Hospice of Michigan visit www.hom.org/get-involved.