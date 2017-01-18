Hinks Elementary School Flies High With Academics & Other With Major Awards

It was a full afternoon for Hinks Elementary as they presented over 30 awards to outstanding students. Principal Sharon Miller presented awards for ‘perfect attendance,’ ‘accelerated reading,’ ‘academics,’ and ‘hard work.’

Two special awards were given to the 4 young ladies who created the ‘Coins for Cops’ Fundraiser. The ladies raised over $1,000 to help out Michigan State Police and their fallen officers.

Each young lady, along with Hinks Elementary received the highest honor from Governor, Rick Snyder, and also Congressman, Jack Bergman. ‘Coins for Cops’ Creator, Lilly Gembel said she was shocked but hopes her campaign influences her peers.

“It feels good to be recognized for that. I hope that knowing that I can be success that others can be too,” Gembel said.

She is currently working on her next campaign, which includes raising money for homeless Veterans, and a homeless Native American project. 4th Grade Teacher, Matthew Byce said it’s amazing to see all students succeed.

“Students that come in every single day and try their hardest, having perfect attendance that’s really impressive to us, and something that we’re really proud of,” Byce said.

Although they may be the smallest elementary school in Alpena Public Schools, they sure are mighty and do fly to great heights.