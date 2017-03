In the Class D Quarterfinals, North Central defeated Hillman 74-61 on Tuesday night. The Tigers and Jets went back and forth in the 1st half, with Powers North Central leading by single digits heading into the 2nd half. A rollercoaster 3rd quarter didn’t help Eric Muszynski’s squad, and Hillman falls short with late comeback in the 4th quarter. Tigers Brandon Banks led his team in scoring with 22 points. Gunnar Libby added 14 on the night.