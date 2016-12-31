Hill Sentenced For Role In MDMA Lab

The second of two people involved in operating an MDMA lab in Alpena Township has been sentenced.

31–year–old Alpena resident Christopher Hill will spend the next 8 to 20 years in prison for his role in manufacturing, possessing, and selling MDMA, also known by its street name, Molly.

Earlier this month Hill’s 32–year–old girlfriend Vanessa Lindle appeared in court, and admitted to selling heroin and psilocybin mushrooms from their Long Lake Park Road residence.

Lindle is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks and is expected to serve 6 months or less in jail as part of a settlement agreement.

Both arrests stem from a Huron Undercover Narcotics Team investigation this past September.