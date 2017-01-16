Help Alpena Search and Rescue Dog, Koda Hurt During a Mission

An Alpena Search and Rescue dog is in need of help after becoming injured while on a mission.

Koda and Geri Dault of Search and Rescue of Michigan is affiliated with the Alpena Township Fire Department and are hoping that the community can come together in efforts to raise funds for Koda’s upcoming surgery, and medical bills.

Koda tore his ACL while searching for a hunter. Dault’s friend, Angie Hart is working to gather funds for Koda’s surgery, which will take place next week.

Hart says dogs like Koda are important in the community, and in the state of Michigan because they help find loved ones in desperate times of need, especially in rural areas of Northern Michigan.

“So many people do not know that our search and rescue dogs that come out and help all of our Northern Michigan communities are not paid. Everything that their owners do, their owners pay out of pocket to get them to different places to do search and rescue. If that dog gets injured on that rescue, it comes out of their pocket. Koda got injured helping find a lost hunter. Look where we live there are needed, desperately needed. And you know they can reunite families, and they can even help families bring home a loved one that has passed on,” Hart explained.

Koda’s surgery will take place in Flint next week. Hopefully the six–year–old Alpena Search and Rescue dog has a great recovery to continue his work with law enforcement.

WBKB news will keep you updated as we learn more about Koda’s condition. If you would like information about donating locations please contact Angie Hart at 989–858–0806.