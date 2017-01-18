Harrisville Woman Arrested After Walmart Robbery

Police have arrested a Harrisville woman after an unarmed robbery at the Alpena Walmart last night (2/9.)

According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, the 36-year-old woman entered the store with a male subject and a young child.

While in the store the suspect stole alcohol and soda, and proceeded to consume these items while in the restroom without paying for them.

Upon exiting the restroom the suspect made contact with a store employee about filling out an employment application.

When the store employee attempted to help, the suspect grabbed her by the hair, dragged her behind the counter, and ordered her to give her money out of the cash register.

At this time the male subject intervened, removing the suspect from the store.

Troopers later identified the Harrisville woman, located her, and arrested her.

She has since been charged with unarmed robbery, and retail fraud third degree, and is currently lodged in the Alpena County Jail.