Gov. Rick Snyder Signs Legislation on Law Enforcement & Body Cameras

Beginning next year, police departments could see some changes when it comes to the body cameras that are worn by officers.

Yesterday, Governor Rick Snyder signed a legislation that will change the rules in Michigan, for audio or video recordings from law enforcement body cameras. The legislation exempts the recordings from public–records requests under certain circumstances, including if the records were made in a private place.

“We’re happy that this legislation went through because we’ve actually been struggling with body cameras here at the sheriff’s office,” said Lieutenant Bob LaBarge of the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve been looking at different vendors and we haven’t made a decision and one of the things holding us back was actually privacy concerns,” he added.

The legislation will help define what officers can do and what information can be released for the freedom of information act request. Recordings will be kept private during ongoing criminal or internal investigations, but only for listed reasons such as public disclosure interfering with law enforcement proceedings, or invading personal privacy.

Body camera recordings retained as part of civil lawsuits will not be considered public records. The law also requires law enforcement agencies that use body–worn cameras to develop a written policy regarding their use by officers.