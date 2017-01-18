Girls on the Run Sunrise Side Program Open for Registration, Accepting Participants and Coaches

Girls on the Run Sunrise Side program is back and is currently open for registration for participants and coaches.

The international after school program is designed for girls third through 8th grade to teach them confidence, community service, and healthy habits through the course of 10 weeks.

Serving Alpena, Presque Isle, Cheboygan, and Montmorency, Girls on the Run Sunrise Side was founded in 2010.

Organizer, Cathy Goike said it’s important to have volunteers this year so that more girls can participate.

“You know the program can not survive without the volunteers. Depending on volunteers we can start another team. We’re always looking for volunteer coaches. We need someone that is able to commit one to two days a week to help implement the program. You don’t have to be a runner or have to be in great shape, you don’t have to be a teacher or have any training. Our coaches and volunteers get as much out of it as our girls do,” Goike said.

There are currently 16 schools that participate in the program throughout Northeast Michigan. Each school maxes out with 20 girls.

Goike hopes to get at least 200 girls to participate this year. Girls on the Run Sunrise Side side starts on march 6th.

The program will end their 10 week course with the ‘Color Me Awesome’ 5k on Saturday, May 20th.