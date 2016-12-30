Girl Scouts of Alpena Donate to the Huron Humane Society

The Girl Scouts of Alpena decided to do something special this year for Christmas.

Instead of giving each other gifts, the scouts decided to donate gifts to the Huron Humane Society.

Tuesday night the daisies, brownies, juniors and cadets scouts created items including happy socks, and stocking stuffers for animals at the Huron Humane Society to enjoy for the holidays. Overjoyed with emotion, humane society volunteer, tom rose thanked the girls for their kind generosity and praised them for volunteering their time to do something for animals at Christmas time.

Rose also said touching the lives of animals warms his heart.

“I think it’s the best thing ever, because it comes from their heart. They shared something, and did something great for the animals and the community and they learned something. They did it selflessly. I mean my hats go off to the parents and the girl scouts and everybody because it’s just the greatest thing. Future adults we can’t say enough good stuff about them. We’re in good hands if that’s what we got,” Rose said.

Scout leader, and mother, Evonne Jasman said she was excited about her girls decision to donate to the Humane Society this year for Christmas.

Jasman said she was glad that the scouts decided to look for the happiness in others instead of themselves.

“It’s very touching that the girls wanted to donate to the Huron Humane Society because they’re always in need of helpers and volunteers and are always looking for more donations. This was a small way that we were able to give back to our community,” Jasman said.

After giving their gifts to the Huron Humane Society volunteer, the girls created Christmas crafts for their families.

Both rose and Jasman expressed their need for more volunteers.

If you would like to get involved with both organizations starting off the new year in 2017… You can learn more at www.gsalpena.org and www.huronhumanesociety.org.