Girl Scouts of Alpena Donate Dresses for ‘Every Dress Has a Story’ Community Service

The Girl Scouts of Alpena did something good today; the girls donated old dresses to the local goodwill store. The girl scouts decided to give up old dresses that they couldn’t wear anymore so that other little girls could have something to wear.

The event was called: “Every Dress has a Story.” The Alpena scouts started donating dresses back in 2013.

Scout Leader, Evonne Jasman said she’s proud of her troops for letting go of something to help others.

“It makes me proud that the girls want to let another girl enjoy their beautiful dress that they felt beautiful in for the holiday season that they use their dress for,” Jasman said.

For their heartwarming donation, the girls will earn a new scout patch to add to their jackets. Jasman said that donating will always be a wonderful memory for the girls to have.