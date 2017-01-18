Girl Scouts Adds Signature Bricks to Camp Woodlands Fundraiser

In efforts to raise money for renovations and updating Camp Woodlands, the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore will host another fundraiser.

Building a foundation for the future, the girl scouts came up with the idea of placing sponsored bricks on the south side of their camp. Trying to develop a new look, the goal for camp woodlands is to include necessities for those who are disabled.

“It has been basically taken care of, the basics. But now the bigger things, like the roof, the furnace, the handicap accessible, we need to get that now. There needs to be windows put in for warmth, and the fire place needs to be repaired. There’s a lot of major repairs to be done, the basics are no long enough,” Campaign Chair, Donna Precord said.

If you’re interested in helping the girl scouts with their camp goals, and would like to sponsor a brick, contact Cindy Ranshaw at 989–464–6022.