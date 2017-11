44–year–old Troy Andrew Gierszewski was arrested on July 8th, 2017 by the Huron Undercover Narcotics team after they discovered an excessive amount of cocaine in Gierszewski possession. On monday the 44-year -old was sentenced to 87 months to 20 years in prison for intent to deliver a controlled substance. Prosecutors told the court he was bringing the drugs back to town and that his dealer had been to alpena on four separate occasions.