‘Get Into Your Sanctuary Day’ Approaching Saturday: Learn How You Can Get Involved

It’s National “Get Into Your Sanctuary” Day, Saturday, August 12, modeled after “National Kids to Park” Day, which encourages everyone to explore the nation’s 14 amazing national marine sanctuaries. Stephanie Gandulla shares different ways everyone can come out and explore the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary here in Alpena.

Glass-Botton Boat

Great Lakes Martime Heritage Center

Cycling or hiking along the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Trail

Diving, Snorkeling and/or Paddling the Shipwrecks

Swimming

Fishing

Collecting Fossils and Rocks along the Shoreline

Picnic at the Beach

Beach Clean Up