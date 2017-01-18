Garden Walk Honors the Susan’s Wish Fund

A garden walk will be held in honor of one local woman who decided to give back to her community before dying from ovarian cancer. Penny Barton created the Susan’s Wish Fund after her daughter, Susan Rose Barton died from cancer in 2008.

Before passing away Susan wanted to help families battling cancer. The Susan’s Wish Fund now helps others pay for expenses while they receive treatment.

Saturday’s garden walk will be accepting donations to benefit the fund that is currently being managed by the Cancer Center at MidMichigan Health Center.

If you would like to attend Saturday’s walk the event starts at 9 am until 4 pm at 212 Baldwin Street between First and Clinton.