Friendship Room, and Project Connect Committee Coming Together for Community Event

The Friendship Room and The Project Connect Committee will host their 3rd annual free ‘Community Connect Event’ tomorrow at Saint Bernard’s Parish Hall.

The event will feature over 25 agencies to help anyone in need of free health screenings, vaccines, clothing, utility and housing services plus more.

A dinner will also be served for those who attend.

“Whether you’re in immediate right now, or you know someone who is having some difficulties in their life that you’re able to help give them or provide them with information on who to turn to. When you’re down on you’re luck or you’re in a situation that you’ve never encountered before you don’t know where to go, and so it’s the friends, it’s the family; it’s the loved ones that can help. They are the ones who can reach out and find out what resources are available so that they can provide that information to the ones they love, and that’s what this is all about,” Organizer, Bernadette Schuelke said.

There were over 100 attendees last year. The event begins at 4 pm and ends at 6, located at 324 W. Chisholm St. Alpena, MI.